Highway 125 closed in Grand County from mudslide

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Part of Colorado Highway 125 has been closed since Saturday as crews work to clean up debris from a mudslide.

Highway 125 is closed in both directions between Forest Service Road 112 and Trail Creek, about 4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass in Grand County, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

There is no ETA on when the road might reopen.

A few photos of the Highway 125 closure due to a mud slide between Trail Creek & FS Rd. 112 on July 23.



Visit https://t.co/mXEnWDxY6Z to stay updated on road closures.#CO125 #COwx #COFlood #COTrip #GrandCounty@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/1UZvLkLgM7 — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 24, 2022

The sheriff's office recommends drivers check COtrip.org to get around the closure.