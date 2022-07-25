Watch Now
Highway 125 closed in Grand County from mudslide

Part of Colorado Highway 125 has been closed since Saturday as crews work to clean up debris from a mudslide.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jul 25, 2022
Highway 125 is closed in both directions between Forest Service Road 112 and Trail Creek, about 4 miles south of Willowcreek Pass in Grand County, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

There is no ETA on when the road might reopen.

The sheriff's office recommends drivers check COtrip.org to get around the closure.

