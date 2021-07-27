Highway 119 reopens after fatal crash in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fatal crash late Monday night closed Highway 119 in Boulder for several hours overnight.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Colorado Highway 119, also called Diagonal Highway, at 34th Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

Two people died, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police determined that a BMW sedan had been traveling westbound on the highway and the driver turned left to go southbound at 34th Street in front of a Nissan Altima headed eastbound.

Two passengers in the BMW — a 53-year-old man and 56-year-old man — died at the scene, police said. The 79-year-old driver was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Altima, a 21-year-old man, was brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, authorities closed Diagonal Highway's northbound and southbound lanes between US 36 and 30th Street, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Boulder Police Department said Highway 119 was closed between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway for a time as well.

Shortly after 6 a.m., northbound lanes reopened. The highway fully reopened at 6:22 p.m., according to CDOT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.