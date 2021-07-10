Highway 119 project in Boulder Canyon completed

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Highway 119 Boulder Canyon permanent flood repair project is complete after two and a half years of construction.

The project spanned from Boulder to Nederland to repair damage from the 2013 floods.

Flood waters saturated the area in September 2013, causing numerous material slides, ditch damage and erosion to the roadway embankment. The floods also washed out the road in several places. Large amounts of debris that fell into the creek led to redirected water flows, which further contributed to erosion of the channel banks, undermining the highway.

Altogether, the project included:



13 miles of repaved highway