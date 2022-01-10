Highlands Ranch teen takes to social media to get help fighting Lyme Disease

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Chase Nutting has suffered with Lyme Disease for five years. It's slowly robbing him of his life. He decided to take to social media to try and raise funds for integrative treatment outside of Colorado. His call for help was answered.

Lyme Disease is tough to treat and Nutting says most insurance companies don't cover it. For Nutting, his condition is getting progressively worse.

"I'm at a point now where, unfortunately, I'm not able to continue college," Nutting explained. "It's really hard."

Nutting hopes the treatment in Arizona will allow him to, once again, pursue a music engineering degree. He was able to use money already raised to make it to Arizona, where he is already receiving treatment.

"The generosity has absolutely blown me away," Nutting said. "I didn't think that many people really cared. Love the people around you. Care about the people around you. Your health is a gift."

Nutting is still trying to reach his fundraising goal for ongoing treatments. If you want to help out, click here.