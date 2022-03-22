High wind watch in effect Wednesday for Palmer Divide east to Limon

A high wind watch will go into effect for the Palmer Divide area east to Limon on Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

The watch affects El Paso County, Pueblo County, Crowley County, Lincoln County, and includes Castle Rock, Pueblo and Limon, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will blow 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. This is strong enough to blow down trees and power lines, the NWS said, which could cause power outages.

NWS said drivers in light and high-profile vehicles will be susceptible to crosswinds if they're driving on east-west roads.

The strong winds will also elevate wildfire danger. Some locations across the San Luis Valley and Fremont County and Pueblo County will near critical fire weather conditions.

By Wednesday evening, winds will start to weaken across the plains, NWS reported.

The Front Range will see a gusty day as well, with 30 to 40 mph winds possible along the urban corridor.