High school student in Lake County suspended after alleged threat

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — Leadville police removed a student from a Lake County school on Wednesday while investigating a threat, and the school district has suspended the student amid the investigation.

In a Facebook post on the Leadville Police Department page, Police Chief Hal Edwards said school district staff learned about a high school student who had allegedly made threatening statements. The student was removed from the classroom.

As a result of subsequent interviews, the school district decided to suspend the student, pending the police department's investigation into the threat.

Based on the investigation by both police and the school district, there was not enough probable cause to arrest the student, Edwards said. Much of the information gathered was hearsay "and not supported by evidence and/or facts," he wrote.

Thursday marks the last day of school, he said.

Police know where the student is located and will continue to monitor that, Edwards said. Police will stay at all Lake County schools until the end of the day.

No other details were available.