High fire danger and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, April 12, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, April 12, 2018.
1. High fire danger continues
It's going to be another warm, dry and very windy day in metro Denver and across the Front Range, making for high fire danger. Expect temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts around 50 mph.
2. Surgeries resume at Porter hospital
Some surgeries will resume at Porter Adventist Hospital, a week after we learned about a problem with the hospital's sterilization procedures. The water at the hospital was tested and is now believed to be safe.
3. Opening statements in Densmore trial
It took several days, but a jury is now seated in the trial of Adam Densmore, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Ashley Mead, in Boulder last year. Her body was found dismembered in a suitcase in Oklahoma. Densmore has pleaded not guilty.
4. Colorado Avalanche take on Nashville Predators
The Avalanche are hitting the ice in Nashville tonight for game one of their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series against the Predators. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
5. Legislature considering prescription bill
Right now, pharmacists can't tell you whether prescription drugs are cheaper if you pay out of pocket versus with your insurance plan, but a bill making its way through the Colorado legislature would change that. The bill has already passed the House and is now in the Senate.