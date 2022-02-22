High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBT people.

The high court said Tuesday it'd hear the case of Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith, who offers graphic and website design services and wants to expand to wedding website services.

Smith says her religious beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website.

Smith also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs. That would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

Smith argues the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

The case is expected to be argued in the fall.

