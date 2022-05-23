Here's where you can drop off tree limbs around the Denver metro area after last week's snowstorm

The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Friday and Saturday brought much-welcomed moisture, but also downed trees and large branches that had already leafed and were unable to hold up the heavy, wet snow.

READ MORE: Spring storm dumps more than a foot of snow in parts, knocks down limbs, power in Denver area

Below is a list of locations around the Denver metro area where you can drop off these tree limbs. Make sure to check their website before heading out the door, as dates and times may change, and some restrictions may apply.

Arvada

Where: North Area Athletic Complex (19500 W. 64th Parkway) and Stenger Sports Complex (11200 W. 58th Avenue)

When: May 28-29, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the North Area Athletic Complex. June 18 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Stenger Sports Complex.

Other information: You must show proof that you live in Arvada. Tree stumps, yard waste, sod, fencing, and trash is not accepted. You must unload your own tree limbs.

Aurora

Where: Lowry Park (1001 N. Dayton Street)

When: May 23-May 30 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Other information: This drop-off is only for tree limbs.

Denver

Where: Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off Center (near E. Cherry Creek Drive South and S. Quebec Street)

When: Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays and city holidays.

Other information: Click here for a list of licensed and insured tree care contractors. The Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off is free and only available to Denver residents. Call 311 if you need emergency removal of a fallen tree or branch to clear a street. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure collects branches as part of its extra trash collection service, but this is limited — customers can set out up to 10 tied bundles of branches no larger than 4 inches in diameter, cut to be 4 feet long or less, and weighing less than 50 pounds.

Englewood

Where: Centennial Park (4630 S. Decatur Street)

When: May 24 from 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., May 25 from 7 a.m.-noon

Other information: You can find the dropoff on the north side of Centennial Park.

Erie

Where: Erie Recycling Center, 1000 Briggs Street

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 24/7 yearround

Other information: Proof of residence is required for this drop-off.

Golden

Where: CO 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Other information: This site will stay open during regular business hours for the next couple weeks.

Highlands Ranch

Where: Parking lot south of Halftime Help Stadium in Redstone Park (3280 Redstone Park Circle)

When: May 23-June 12

Other information: All limbs and branches will be recycled into mulch. This is a different location than the regular spring and fall events. Tree limbs must be less than 12 inches in diameter. Lumber, leaves, grass clippings, and roots are not accepted. This is only available to Highlands Ranch residents. Call 303-791-2710 for more details.

Lakewood

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue, Frontage Road

When: May 23-28 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Other information: Residents must unload their own tree limbs, which must be smaller than 6 inches in diameter. This is not for commercial use.

Littleton

Where: War Memorial Rose Garden (5804 South Bemis St.)

When: May 23 from 3-6 p.m. and May 24 and 26 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Other information: This site will only collect branches and tree debris, but no other yard waste. Call Littleton Street Maintenance at 303-795-3969 with questions. The branches will be turned into mulch.

Louisville

Where: 1200 Courtesy Road (enter through south gated entrance)

When: May 23 8 a.m.-noon, May 24, 26, 27 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., May 25 from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., May 28-29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4-5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Other information: This is only available to Louisville residents. The normal branch recycling site will resume regular hours the first weekend of June (north of the Louisville Cemetery on Empire Road). Call the City Forester at 303-335-4733 with questions.

Thornton

Where: Thornton's Infrastructure Maintenance Center (12450 Washington St.)

When: June 11 from 8 a.m.-noon

Other information: Use the north entrance to access the center. Thornton residents can bring branches, limbs, and compostable material without charge. Proof of residency is required.

Westminster

Where: Westminster Open Space Building (10001 Alkire St.)

When: May 28-29 from 8 a.m.-noon

Other information: This lot is scheduled for normal monthly operations starting June 11 — every second Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. This is for Westminster residents only. Tree limbs must be less than 20 inches in diameter.

Wheat Ridge

Where: Anderson Park (4355 Field St., east parking lot)

When: May 23-25, 7 a.m.-noon

Other information: N/A

This is a developing list and some cities and towns may be added to this list.