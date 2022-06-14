Here’s how much life has changed since the Avs last won the Stanley Cup

DENVER – A lot can happen in two decades. Just ask the Colorado Avalache, who will attempt to get their hands once again on Lord Stanley’s Cup since they last did so 21 years ago.

Want to take a trip down memory lane and compare what life was like then and how different it is now? Us too! Here are 13 interesting bits of history – from pop culture to technology – that will leave you longing (or maybe cringing?) for the days of yore.

MTV was still relevant then and when it came to music…

The No. 1 song in June 2001 was “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera.

Associated Press Lil' Kim, Pink, Mya, and Christina Aguilera (l-r) performing "Lady Marmalade", photo on black.

Today, “As It Was” by Harry Styles takes the spot (so far) this month.

For the movie buffs…

The top grossing movie that month was “The Fast & The Furious” (eight more F&F movies have been released since and two more are still to come in the franchise. Will they finally be driving in space? Let us hope!).

CHRIS WEEKS/ASSOCIATED PRESS Cast members from Universal Pictures' "The Fast and the Furious," from left, Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez, arrive at the world premiere of the film Monday, June 18, 2001, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Weeks)

Today, the top grossing movie is “Jurassic World Dominion” (the seventh Jurassic film to date – because Hollywood can’t seem to come up with original ideas anymore. Sigh.)

Talk tech-y to me…

The first iPod wouldn’t be invented for another four months (it’s official release was Oct. 2001) completely revolutionizing the music industry. Interestingly enough, a month ago Apple announced it was the end of an era for the beloved iPod.

JULIE JACOBSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FILE ** The original iPod is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference in Cupertino, Calif. in this Oct. 23, 2001 file photo. Since the iPod debuted in 2001, more than 119 million have been sold, helping to propel Apple's market capitalization from $6 billion to $155 billion. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, file)

Today, music has left the confines of these devices and pretty much lives in the Cloud now. Hopefully you have a good internet connection and a solid data plan because otherwise… 😬

For Microsoft nerds (I see you and salute you), a big upgrade in its operating system would launch four months later that year, with the release of Windows XP.

Joe Cavaretta/AP FILE - In this Nov. 8 2001 file photo, workers install a 10-story Windows XP banner on a hotel near the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, April 8, 2014, Microsoft will end support for its still popular Windows XP. With an estimated 30 percent of businesses and consumers still using the 12-year-old operating system, the move could put everything from the data of major financial institutions to the identities of everyday people in danger if they dont find a way to upgrade soon. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

I don’t know about you, but I spent hours playing that pinball game (officially called 3D Pinball Space Cadet) when my family bought our first computer two years later. If you’re itching to play it again, you can download it from the internet and install it on your latest Windows OS.

Gamers, you’ll probably remember this…

Five months after the Avs won the Stanley Cup, Microsoft released the original Xbox game console. These days, the console has gone through three other generations and its latest release is the Xbox Series X.

LAURA RAUCH/AP ** FILE ** Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, right, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talk about Microsoft's Xbox, which Gates unveiled during his keynote speech, at the Consumer Electonics Show in Las Vegas, in this Jan. 6, 2001 file photo. The Xbox became Microsoft's most successful piece of hardware. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, file)

That year, the highly acclaimed “Halo” franchise was released for Xbox, making it the most popular game at the time. Now, a game called “Elden Ring” is apparently the biggest Xbox game right now?

For 90s kids who are now having families of their own…

Gas prices were $1.44 in June of 2001 in Colorado, according to Federal Highway Association records. Now? Prepare to pay up to $5.01 at the pump.

Rick Bowmer/AP A diesel pump displays a sale totaling $192.06 at a gas station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

When am I getting a flying car that works by bending gravitational fields I was promised in the '90s would arrive by now?

The average home price in the Denver region at the time was $233,000, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last month, the average home price in the Denver region was $825,000, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Scripps

When it comes to the population of our beautiful state: The population was just 4.4 million in 2001. Today, it’s grown to 5.9 million – a 38.6% increase in about 20 years!

For the sports fans…

Terrell Davis was still the running back for the Broncos, who were set to play their first season in the newly-built Invesco Field at Mile High.

JACK DEMPSEY/AP FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2002, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis waves te fans as he is introduced for the team's NFL football exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers in Denver. Davis' first visit to Denver Broncos headquarters since being elected to the Hall of Fame brought back memories of his first training camp when he couldn’t see much of a future in football and came close to quitting. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Bo Byram was born four days after Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2001 and Alex Newhook was five months old (look at him now!).

Mark Zaleski/AP Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Two of Colorado’s oldest players – Jack Johnson and Darren Helm (both now 35) – were 14 years old the last time the Avalanche were in the Final.

Adam Foote was on both Avs Stanley Cup rosters ('96 and '01) and now his son, Cal, is on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jim Mone/ASSOCIATED PRESS Colorado Avalanche's Adam Foote in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 5-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Current Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic was the captain of the 2001 team that won the Stanley Cup, leading the team with 118 points that season and winning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s MVP.

MARK J. TERRILL/AP Colorado Avalanche center Joe Sakic passes the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday night, Dec. 9, 2006, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 5-4. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

