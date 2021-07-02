Here are the biggest rainfall totals in Colorado from Thursday's storm

DENVER — Thursday's storms brought heavy rain to parts of the Front Range, including Greeley, which saw torrential downpours over a short period of time Thursday afternoon.

Not everyone got drenched — but almost everyone along Interstate 25, from southern Colorado to Wyoming, and into the Front Range mountains, saw a decent rain.

Here are some of the bigger totals observed Thursday, via the National Weather Service in Boulder:

7.2 SSE Watkins: 3.71 inches

1.2 NW Greeley: 3.40 inches

2.5 NW Louisville: 2.39 inches

3.7 W Elbert: 2.06 inches

10.5 SE Estes Park: 1.65 inches

4.6 NE Ward: 1.61 inches

Friday will bring another chance for isolated, rain-producing thunderstorms, though the weather should dry out over the weekend.

Conditions look pretty good for any Fourth of July fireworks shows, with isolated storms clearing by late afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s after sunset.