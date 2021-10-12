Here are the 10 most stolen vehicles in Colorado and the US

DENVER — What were the most stolen vehicles in Colorado in 2020? The Ford full size pick-up was the model most targeted by thieves, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The Chevy full size pick-up was not far behind.

The data comes from the NICB’s annual Hot Wheels report released on Tuesday. The report identified the 10 most stolen vehicles in the U.S. last year and in all 50 states.

Both full size pick-up models from Ford and Chevrolet topped the national list as well.

Colorado has seen a significant increase in auto thefts over the last couple of years, especially in 2020, when the state saw a 57% jump in the number of reported thefts, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles in Colorado in 2020:

KMGH

The same trend was seen nationally. Thefts for all models in the top 10 were up in 2020 compared to 2019, but only Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC full size pick-ups and the Honda CR-V saw double digit theft increase percentages.

"Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency," said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB, in a statement.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles in the United States in 2020: