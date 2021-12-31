Help your Boulder County Neighbors | Donate to Denver7 Gives

No doubt, many Coloradans are thinking of ways to help their neighbors in Boulder County. One way you can give is through Denver7 Gives. You can conveniently and safely donate through the program online. If you're reading this on your computer, you can snap a photo of the code below to go right to the donation form on you phone.

Denver7

Either way, just select “December Wildfires” from the drop down menu. Denver7 thanks you for your consideration as we look to bring hope and help the community rebuild stronger.

Here are a few other ways you can help.

First, you can make a donation through the Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund, which the Community Foundation of Boulder County activated this evening to help the more than 35,000 people who were forced to flee their homes due to the Marshall Fire.

Secondly, you can donate to the American Red Cross of Colorado, which has people ready to help with resources such as evacuation centers.

Denver7 Gives | Donate to help our Boulder County Neighbors

If you have a lost or missing animal in Boulder County fire due to the Marshall Fire, you are asked to reach out to the Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets Facebook group.