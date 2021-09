BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is responding to a report of a barricaded subject near S. 27th Avenue and Bromley Lane.

Officers are working to establish communication through negotiators.

The department did not provide information on the barricaded subject.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and 27th Avenue is shut down.

Drivers should use Sable Boulevard or Prairie Center Parkway to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.