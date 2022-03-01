Health and safety advisory issued for JEM Dutch Acres, LLC (DBA Earls) pre-rolled marijuana

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has issued a health and safety advisory for pre-rolled retail marijuana produced by JEM Dutch Acres, LLC (DBA Earls).

The advisory was issued due to "the identification of potentially unsafe levels of elemental impurities (lead)," according to a press release.

The marijuana was sold between Nov. 26, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, by JEM Dutch Acres, LLC Retail Marijuana Store, located at 115 Harrison Avenue in Leadville.

All affected marijuana should show the following:



Retail Marijuana Cultivation License: 403R-00509

Contaminated Production Batches: 4546

Product Name: Pre-Roll Joints Mix, Alaskan Cherry Chem Snake

Anyone with these affected products should destroy them or return them to the retail store where they were purchased. Those who experience adverse health effects should seek medical attention immediately then report the event via a MED Reporting Form.