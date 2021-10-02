Headless Halloween mystery spooks Douglas County motorists

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Halloween mystery is afoot in Douglas County.

A very expensive Halloween decoration was stolen from a home in Douglas County, but the weird thing is, the 12-foot skeleton statue was found miles from the home, missing its head and arms, and spooking motorists instead of its intended target--neighbors and eventually Halloween trick-or-treaters.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Saturday about the spooky set of circumstances. They said a motorist, in the dead of the night, came across the headless skeleton statue in the middle of road near the intersection of Hilltop and Flintwood roads in Parker.

The sheriff’s office said that they received the report about the Halloween skeleton around 2 a.m. Saturday, and deputies were dispatched to the area to investigate the traffic hazard.

Deputies later learned the statue’s home is with a family on Pondarosa Lane. The owners told them the statue must have been stolen from their home sometime during the night, because it can't just move on its own, right? (We hope not).

Deputies believe the statue was either abandoned at the location where it was found or it fell off the truck when it was being stolen. Either way, they want to talk to the culprits and see if they can retrieve the arms and head (of the statue).

They said the owners paid a lot of money for it, and their 12-and 14-year-old kids are very upset and disappointed that someone did this.

If anyone can help the sheriff’s office find the missing parts, or if they have any information of who could have done this, they are being asked to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office no-emergency line at 303-660-7500.

