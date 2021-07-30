Head-on crash near Castlewood Canyon closes Highway 83

DENVER – A head-on crash involving two vehicles shut down both directions of Highway 83 south of Castlewood Canyon State Park Friday afternoon in Douglas County.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Both directions of the highway were shut down near Russellville Road while Colorado State Patrol and other agencies investigated.

According to Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Blake White, one person was transported to a hospital and another was being extricated from one of the vehicles as of 3:45 p.m.

White did not have information on how many people were involved in the crash or their statuses, but video from the scene showed severe damage to both vehicles involved, including a fire involving one of them.




