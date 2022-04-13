Watch
Head-on crash in Aurora sends three people to hospital

Posted at 10:23 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 00:23:41-04

AURORA, Colo. — A head-on crash in Aurora sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department issued a tweet about the crash, which happened in the area of Chambers Road and Wesley Avenue, around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, one vehicle crossed over the median and caused a head-on crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

An oxygen truck was involved in the crash. Due to its size, it cannot be moved with a regular tow truck. Two lanes of Chambers Road will remain closed until the truck can be moved, according to police.

