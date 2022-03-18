'He was bigger than life': Colorado family mourning the loss of 22-year-old who died in Texas crash

ARVADA, Colo. — As new information about the tragic crash that killed nine people in Texas comes in, Pastor Rick Long is charged with helping a Colorado family heal from the loss of their son.

Jackson Zinn, 22, was one of the six student-athletes killed while on the way back from a golf tournament.

"It just was such a shock," said Rick Long, pastor of Grace Church. "He was bigger than life. He was just a loving, compassionate, driven, competitive, wonderful, young man."

Zinn was an active member of his golf team, a driven 4.0 student and a volunteer. He would often give up his weekends to teach soccer to children with special needs.

"He just knew how to handle each person in the best way to show them love but also to teach them," said Long. "He was the person that made you better if you were around him for sure."

Long was appointed to speak for the Zinn family, who declined to publicly comment on the car crash. He says the family is still healing and mourning the loss of their son and brother.

"They know there will be a great reunion one day, but they'd much rather have him here," said Long. "He loved God and he loved people, and he did it with authenticity and with a genuine spirit of care and compassion."

A memorial service for Jackson is scheduled for March 26 at Grace Church in Arvada.