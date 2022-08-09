Watch Now
Northbound I-25 reopens after hazmat spill near Tech Center

Traffic continues to backup near the Denver Tech Center after a crash and diesel fuel spill led to a full northbound I-25 closure at Belleview Avenue.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Aug 09, 2022
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed for hours at Belleview Avenue for a crash and hazmat spill, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

The Greenwood Village police confirmed a box tuck crashed on northbound I-25 around 2:53 a.m. The driver was not injured, but the box truck's fuel tanks ruptured and spilled less than 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the roadway.

Northbound drivers were being forced off the interstate at Belleview Avenue, but they could immediately get back on I-25. Two northbound lanes reopened shortly after 8 a.m. and the interstate fully reopened just before 10 a.m.

Greenwood Village police said drivers should expect major delays in the area. A CDOT contractor responded to the scene to clean up the spill.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

