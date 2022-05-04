Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hazmat investigation underway in Boulder after woman tries to dispose of 'U.S. military device'

Sirens 2
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 15:25:29-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman brought a U.S. military device to a recycling facility in Boulder and authorities are now treating it as a hazmat situation, according to police.

The Boulder Police Department said EcoCycle, located at 6400 Arapahoe Road, was evacuated after the woman brought in the item to dispose.

Police said the item "appears to be a U.S. military device," but it's not clear what it is. U.S. military personnel are on their way to the business to evaluate it.

There is no threat to the public, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime