Hazmat investigation underway in Boulder after woman tries to dispose of 'U.S. military device'

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman brought a U.S. military device to a recycling facility in Boulder and authorities are now treating it as a hazmat situation, according to police.

The Boulder Police Department said EcoCycle, located at 6400 Arapahoe Road, was evacuated after the woman brought in the item to dispose.

Police said the item "appears to be a U.S. military device," but it's not clear what it is. U.S. military personnel are on their way to the business to evaluate it.

There is no threat to the public, but police are asking people to avoid the area.