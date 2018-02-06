Have a commuter benefits card? You can use it to take Lyft and Uber to work

DENVER - If your employer provides commuter benefits, here's a feature you might not know about: You can use those benefits to pay for rideshare services Uber and Lyft.

Pre-tax commuter benefits work like an FSA or HSA - you get a prepaid card that you can then use to pay for transportation services like public transit and parking.

Lyft accepts certain commuter benefit cards for its Line service in which customers share rides with other people heading in more or less the same direction. You'll just have to link your card with your Lyft account, which you can find out about here.

It's the same for Uber - once you pair your benefits card in the Uber app, you can use it to pay for UberPOOL rides.

Just know that the IRS puts a strict cap on commuter benefit contributions at $260 per month, so if you end up spending more than that, it will be out of pocket.