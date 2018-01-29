Harassment training at Colorado Capitol and more: 5 Things to Know for Monday, Jan. 29, 2018

DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

1. Workplace harassment training at Capitol

The first of several workplace harassment trainings takes place today at the Colorado State Capitol. Lawmakers also have hired an outside contractor to review the capitol's harassment policies and recommend any necessary changes. Two more trainings are scheduled for next month.

2. Trump immigration plan has loyalists feeling betrayed

Supporters of the Republican president are lashing out against his proposal to create a path to citizenship for nearly 2 million "Dreamer" immigrants.

3. Roadwork closing a portion of Brighton Boulevard

Denver Public Works will close Brighton Boulevard from 44th Street to the I-70 ramps as crews work to install storm sewer lines to improve drainage in the area.

4. Fort Collins restaurant closing after 39 years

Bisetti’s Ristorante is closing after 39 years in business. The Fort Collins Italian eatery will close for good on Monday evening.

5. Warmer and dry in Denver to start the week

Warmer weather will be coming to Denver for the beginning of the week with highs in the upper 50s on Monday and mid-60s’ on Tuesday.