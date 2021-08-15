Hampden residents express concern over nightclub in Southeast Denver

DENVER — Some residents in the Hampden neighborhood of southeast Denver are sharing their concerns over a nightclub they believe has become a nuisance.

"I'm not trying to have the owner lose his business, I just want him to move it somewhere else and not in a neighborhood environment," said one woman, who asked Denver7 not to share her identity for fear of retaliation.

The woman lives off of East Hampden Avenue in southeast Denver. She said since June, she and other neighbors have dealt with noise and public fights that happen on or near the property of Oasis nightclub.

"Since the middle of June, I've been contacting various agencies to try and stop the loitering, the open containers, the glass everywhere from people throwing bottles down with just no luck," she said.

On Aug. 8, she said the issues escalated from broken bottles to bullets.

"At 2:33 a.m. is when the first round of gunfire started," the woman said. "I was terrified. Ten feet away they retrieved a bullet out of car. It could've easily been me or my dog."

One neighbor shared their surveillance video with Denver7 that captured audio as the gunshots rang out.

Denver police shared their log of calls for service to the nightclub from June 4 to Aug. 9.

Of the 37 calls, 19 were for an off-duty officer to provide security for the club. The other 18 calls for service included things like threats, assault, auto theft, fights and most recently, shots fired.

The general manger of the Oasis nightclub declined to comment on neighbors' concerns.

"I would like for police to come to the parking lots when we start calling saying [they are] urinating in the parking lot, they're fighting in the parking lot," the woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity said. " I don't want to move, I love my apartment. I have grown attached to my neighbors and I don't want to move, but at this point I don't feel like I have any other choice."

