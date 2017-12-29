'Hamilton' coming to Denver in 2018; tickets on sale Jan. 22

Kurt Sevits
11:17 AM, Dec 29, 2017
7 mins ago
hamilton denver | hamilton tickets | hamilton denver tickets | denver center for the performing arts | hamilton tour

Hamilton Orpheum Theatre Cast Michael Luwoye, Joshua Henry, and Rory O’Malley, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler; and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Ryan Alvarado, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, Daniel Ching, Karli Dinardo, Jeffery Duffy, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, Sabrina Imamura, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, Desmond Nunn, Josh Andrés Rivera, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, Keenan D. Washington, and Andrew Wojtal.

Joan Marcus

DENVER – Get ready: The most highly-anticipated Broadway show in years is coming to Denver and tickets go on sale soon.

Public tickets for ‘Hamilton’ go on sale on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. The show will be in Denver from Feb. 27 through April 1.

Tickets start at $75, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per account. There also will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra tickets for each show. Details on the lottery will be announced at a later date.

‘Hamilton’ uses a mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, rap and blues to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the United States’ first treasury secretary. The music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known also for the Broadway hit “In the Heights” as well as the songs he wrote for Disney’s “Moana.”

For more information, log on to hamilton.denvercenter.org.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top