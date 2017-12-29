'Hamilton' coming to Denver in 2018; tickets on sale Jan. 22

DENVER – Get ready: The most highly-anticipated Broadway show in years is coming to Denver and tickets go on sale soon.

Public tickets for ‘Hamilton’ go on sale on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. The show will be in Denver from Feb. 27 through April 1.

Tickets start at $75, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per account. There also will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra tickets for each show. Details on the lottery will be announced at a later date.

‘Hamilton’ uses a mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, rap and blues to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the United States’ first treasury secretary. The music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is known also for the Broadway hit “In the Heights” as well as the songs he wrote for Disney’s “Moana.”

For more information, log on to hamilton.denvercenter.org.