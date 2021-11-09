Hall Ranch Open Space west of Lyons closed Tuesday for prescribed burn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County residents may see smoke and flames at Hall Ranch Open Space Tuesday as crews begin work on a prescribed burn in the park.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program said the burning will last through the day Tuesday. The park will reopen at sunrise on Wednesday.

Fire crews plan to blackline 20 to 40 acres — meaning they'll burn fuels adjacent to a control line before starting the prescribed burn — in the Nelson Loop project area. A larger prescribed burn is planned in this area in the winter of 2022 that will include up to 338 acres.

Boulder County

Fire managers will assess moisture levels and current and future forecasts Tuesday before starting the burns and while it's underway.

Residents in the area may see smoke and flames for days to weeks after a prescribed burn, the sheriff's office said, and they may see heavy smoke in the air. Crews will monitor the area until the fire is completely extinguished.

