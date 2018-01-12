Habitat for Humanity to break ground on homes for families displaced by 2013 floods

LYONS, Colo. – Construction crews will break ground this weekend on six new homes in Lyons that will go to people who lost their homes in the 2013 floods.

Habitat for Humanity will hold a “ground blessing” ceremony for its Park Street development on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

The organization plans to build three duplexes – for a total of six units – with preference given to people who were displaced by the 2013 floods that destroyed 70 homes in Lyons, many of them owned by lower-income families.

“That’s something the town struggled with: How do we get people back?” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director David Emerson. “How do we maintain that income diversity?”

Owners for three of the homes have been selected. Habitat for Humanity will start taking applications for the three other units on Monday, Jan. 15.

The organization also is looking for volunteers to help build the homes.

For more information, head over to stvrainhabitat.org.