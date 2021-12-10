Gypsum man pleads guilty to multiple felonies after defrauding people in several counties

EAGLE, Colo. — A 21-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges on Wednesday, including aggravated motor vehicle theft and fraud, after defrauding people in several counties in Colorado.

Jesse Robert Flores, of Gypsum, admitted to 12 felonies in a plea agreement, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, fraud by check, forgery, and cybercrime.

Flores defrauded multiple people and businesses in Grand, Chaffee, Summit, Routt, Mesa, Lake and Eagle counties, according to the district attorney's office. He also has pending cases for similar crimes in Adams County and Garfield County.

The district attorney's office said victims' stories follow the same general pattern: Flores would purchase a car or ATV and would write a check to purchase the vehicle, but none of the checks had sufficient funds. Flores would then write another check and claim an issue at the bank had been resolved, but those checks would bounce. When sellers confronted him, he'd come up with excuses and promise to make it right. The district attorney's office said he never did.

According to the plea agreement, Flores will pay more than $100,000 in restitution to many of the victims. He will then either enter community corrections for eight years in lieu of prison incarceration or will serve a maximum of eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.