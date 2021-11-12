Gunnison police shoot, kill suspect in stolen car who allegedly dragged officer

GUNNISON, Colo. — On Thursday evening, police in Gunnison shot and killed a driver who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into multiple cars and dragged a police officer.

On Thursday around 11:05 p.m., officers with the Gunnison Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Garden Walk Apartments, which is located at 802 N. Colorado St.

The individual who called authorities reported that a person in the parking lot was sleeping in his vehicle, and provided the license plate number to police.

Police said they learned the vehicle had been stolen out of another jurisdiction in Colorado.

When officers responded to the parking lot, they tried to contact the driver, but he did not comply with their commands, according to the police department.

The suspect then started driving away, and crashed into multiple vehicles, including two Gunnison Police Department patrol cars, police said. One officer was dragged by the car and at that time, police fired shots at the driver and struck him at least once.

The suspect died at the scene, police said.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital and was later released.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

Because the shooting involved an officer, it is being investigated by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigative Team.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to called the police department at 970-641-8200 Ex. #1.