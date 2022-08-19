Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER (AP) — Two gun rights organizations have filed federal court lawsuits that challenge bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities.

The lawsuits against Boulder and Louisville by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Foundation for Gun Rights follow two others the groups lodged against the state and Boulder County over similar gun control measures.

The legal actions follow a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights and threatens to upend similar firearms restrictions across the country.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners promised a wave of lawsuits after the high court ruling.