Group offers support this Mother's Day for young girls, women who lost their moms

DENVER — Mother's Day can be a very painful time for those who are grieving the loss of their moms. One organization is providing support for young girls and women who share this painful bond.

The nonprofit EmpowerHER offers a mentor program where they match young girls with older women who have experienced this loss, to help them get through it together and provide them with a positive role model.

Jasmine Morano, Mackenzie Magner, and Alex Cline are part of the organization. All three lost their moms at a young age.

“My mom died when I was 10 years old in a car accident, and I had never known anybody else that had lost their mom. It was an incredibly isolating experience for me,” said Cline.

“EmpowerHER has really brought an entire community. Now, I [don't feel] so isolated. I’ve met two amazing women and multiple other women who have kind of surrounded us and helped us form this immediate bond," said Magner.

This Mother’s Day, the organization will hold a special luminaria event for the community at Cheesman Park.

The personalized bags were donated in honor of loved ones. They will be lit up with candles at the park's pavilion.

“Today is kind of like the big moment where we're going to light these personalized bags, we call them luminarias, and people are invited to come out, find their bag that they've donated, and memorialize their loved one that they’ve maybe lost,” explained Cline.

Morano said Mother's Day brings out different emotions.

"This is the first year that I've actually done something intentional. In years past, I just wake up on this day and kind of think, 'you know, like, what is the day going to bring?'" she said.

"I feel so passionate about it just because I know personally from 10 years old how lonely it is and how the grief just kind of consumes you. To meet other girls who've been through the same thing, the true pain that I've been through and my family has been through, it just makes you feel whole and connected," added Cline.

The money raised from the event helps fund the EmpowerHER mentor program. It’ll also help host events throughout the year.