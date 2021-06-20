Group hosts "Pride Liberation Day" event for those underrepresented in the community

DENVER -- It's the second year the "Pride Liberation Day" event is happening in Denver. It was created to get resources directly into the hands of members of the LGBTQ+ community who might not be regularly represented in other Pride events.

"There is Pride, which is a huge celebration and almost like Christmas and that's great, but this event targets back to when our marches were protests," said Pasha eve, who works with Parasol Patrol.

The first part of the event took place at Cheeseman Park, which had different tents and resources for anyone interested.

"It was, again, connecting resources with people and making sure that people have those resources if they need it, making sure that they know those resources are available," said Kai Fathi, the co-founder of the Pride Liberation Movement, which put on the event.

The second part of the day consisted of a march and a rally to the steps of the state capitol.

"What we're considering our latter half of the day is going to be our liberation rally," said Terra Caballero, a co-founder of the Pride Liberation Movement.

The purpose of that was to let LGBTQ+ members know they want to turn actions into words.

"We want to make sure that there is overlap between how we're interacting with our community and how we're changing it," said Caballero.

Both Caballero and Fathi said they plan on hosting more events like this in the future, with the hope of highlighting more voices.

"Especially those of the BIPOC groups, Black, indigenous, people of color that are in our organization that don't always have center stage at pride," said Fathi. "We wanted to create an event that was more community-based and inclusive."

