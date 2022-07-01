Gross Reservoir to reopen after deadly accident

BOULDER, Colo. — Gross Reservoir will reopen Saturday after a deadly accident at the construction site for the dam expansion project on June 18, according to Denver Water.

Public access is from sunrise to sunset. Some parts of the recreation area remain closed to public access because of the work on the Gross Reservoir Project , which has resumed on a limited capacity. Other information on potential closures or impacts to recreation areas can be found on Denver Water’s website .

The closure happened as part of the recovery effort of a dump truck involved in the accident. An employee with Kiewit Barnard, identified as 28-year-old Matthew Liu , was driving the truck hauling 7,000 pounds of rock when the road gave way near the Gross Reservoir Dam , Colorado State Patrol said. The truck then rolled down an embankment and into the water, with the truck sinking 43 feet at its deepest point, according to CSP.

Further details into the investigation, including a cause of the accident, have not been released.