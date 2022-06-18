Gross Reservoir closed after construction vehicle veers into water; worker still missing

DENVER — A construction worker is still missing after a truck hauling rocks veered off the roadway and into Gross Reservoir early Saturday morning.

The reservoir and the surrounding recreation area are closed while crews search for the missing worker and work to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

The accident occurred just after midnight at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site.

The truck was hauling 7,000 pounds of rock when the roadway apparently gave way, causing the truck to roll into the water, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The CSP said there is a debris field where the truck went into the reservoir.

All activities in the area are closed including on-water recreation, camping, hiking and picnicking.

Denver Water is working with investigators to determine the cause of the accident.