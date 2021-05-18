Grocery workers union says employees treated like 'zeroes' by Kroger grocery chain

DENVER — Top executives at Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and other chains, are taking heat for halting grocery workers' hazard pay.

Early 2020, Kroger announced a $2 hourly hazard increase, also known as a "hero bonus." Just two months later, the company halted the raise.

"It's not like the pandemic went away," said Joel Loomis, a former employee of the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. "Me and a lot of my coworkers got paid $13 an hour. People were upset that they gave them this little pay for a little bit but then took it away so quickly."

Since then, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union has called on the largest retail chains to reinstate hero pay.

Now, the UFCW has chosen to speak out again after reports that Kroger executives cashed in during the pandemic. According to a release from UFCW Local 7, the Kroger CEO received a $22.4 million pay package in 2020, a 6% increase from the year before.

Meanwhile, the average pay for a Kroger employee dropped by 8%, according to a report published by Bloomberg last week.

"We feel like that was a disgrace to the employees risking their health and their families health by continuing to go to work day in and day out," said Zack Lewis, a UFCW Local 7 representative. "Executives were working safe from Zoom, and the grocery workers had to continue to go in, wearing masks eight hours a day, potentially bringing the coronavirus home to their family members. They were told that they didn’t deserve any more once the company stopped paying the hero bonuses."

Kroger released the following statement to Denver7: