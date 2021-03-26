Grieving residents pour into Boulder flower shop to show support for victims

BOULDER, Colo. — Flowers arrangements and roses are moving fast at Boulder Gardens Florist as people pay their respects for the lives lost in the King Soopers mass shooing in Boulder Monday.

Joshua Dusk is a florist at Boulder Gardens Florist. He’s been there for about a year but has 22 years of experience. He moves quickly with each arrangement, but behind every perfectly placed flower, there is intention.

“You know, you can’t take it [the pain] away, but I get to be in a position where I can help that healing process with creative energy,” Dusk said. “I like using different colors to heal.”

Calls have been pouring into Boulder Gardens Florist for arrangements and deliveries to the police departments, the memorial and the families of the victims.

Heidi Lunsford, an employee at the flower shop, says flowers help people showcase their support and cope with the tragic loss at a time when many feel helpless.

Aaron Pilling dropped by the shop and picked up ten red roses — one for each victim — and two bouquets of flowers. He plans to attend a vigil with friends.

“I think I feel like a lot of people — just overwhelmingly heartbroken and sad,” Pilling said. “It’s our way of pausing and observing what happened and taking part in paying tribute to the victims.”

As of Thursday, hundreds of floral arrangements line the fence sealing off the crime scene at King Soopers.

