Greeley VA meeting and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

1. Greeley VA meeting

Tonight, the VA is holding a public meeting to discuss plans to move its northern Colorado clinic from Greeley to Loveland. The new clinic is scheduled to open next month. Tonight's meeting is at the American Legion post on 30th Avenue in Greeley at 5 p.m.

2. Steve Bannon was cued to keep mum

During an interview by a House panel, the attorney for the ex-White House strategist relayed questions, in real time, to the White House and was told when not to respond, the AP learns.

3. How rival Koreas are cooperating

North and South Korea agree to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Games in South Korea.

4. Apple pledges expansion, new hiring

The company says it is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.

5. Snow, ice, record cold grip south

At least 10 deaths are blamed on the storm in a corner of the U.S. ill-equipped to deal with wintry weather