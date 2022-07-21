Greeley police seeking information from public on juvenile's death

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are asking for the public's help as they begin an investigation into a 16-year-old's death.

On Thursday at 1:13 a.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home along the 300 block of North 31st Avenue for a medical call.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The teen has not been identified.

Police said no additional information is currently available.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Aurora Det. Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.