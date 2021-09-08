Greeley police searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is searching for a missing woman who is considered possibly endangered after not being seen for days.

Jackline Feza, 19, was last seen on Sept. 4 at approximately 10 a.m. at the King Soopers located at 2712 11th Ave. in Greeley wearing a yellow dress and white sandals with a black scarf over her hair. Feza is described as a 4-foot-11, 100-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Greeley Police Department

Feza drives a blue 2011 Ford Taurus with Colorado license plate CEFB67.

Feza, who lives in Greeley and is attending Colorado State University, has uncharacteristically missed classes and neglected other responsibilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Kinne at john.kinne@greeleypd.com or (970) 350-9603.