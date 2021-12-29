Greeley police searching for armed and dangerous man

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Trent O'Neil, 22, is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 14.

🚨 B.O.L.O. 🚨 Be On The Lookout for Trent O’Neil, 22, who was involved in an armed robbery on December 14. O’Neil should be considered armed and dangerous. DO NOT approach, or attempt to apprehend him. Call the police immediately if you see him. pic.twitter.com/tvsoYwZj2M — Greeley, CO Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) December 29, 2021

Authorities say O'Neil should be considered armed and dangerous man.

If you see O'Neil, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.