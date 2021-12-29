Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Greeley police searching for armed and dangerous man

items.[0].image.alt
Greeley Police Department
Trent O'Neil
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 22:06:34-05

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

Trent O'Neil, 22, is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 14.

Authorities say O'Neil should be considered armed and dangerous man.

If you see O'Neil, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EdwardACochren-coloradoflag.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7