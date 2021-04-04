Greeley police officers shoot man after burglary call early Saturday

DENVER – Greeley police officers shot a man early Saturday morning while responding to a burglary alarm at a home on 50th Avenue.

According to the 19th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team, which is investigating the shooting, police responded to the alarm in the 2100 block of 50th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The critical response team said officers heard gunshots coming from inside the house. A man left the house, allegedly with a gun in his hand, and officers shot the man after giving him commands, according to a news release.

The man was hit once and taken to a local hospital. The critical incident team said the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

Police and the critical incident team did not release further information about the shooting on Saturday.

