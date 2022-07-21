GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and the man she was dating in February 2020.

Following a three-week trial, a jury found Kevin Eastman, 50, guilty on Wednesday afternoon of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and the man she was dating, Scott Sessions.

He was sentenced on Thursday morning to two consecutive life sentences, plus 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Eastman was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to the district attorney's office.

On Feb. 10, 2020, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office began investigating a homicide on a road near Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road, which is west of Fort Collins and south of Poudre Canyon Road. Deputies and investigators drove to the scene and found a body in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Stanley Scott Sessions.

He was a popular trumpet player for the Colorado band The Movers and Shakers, his bandmates confirmed.

On Feb. 17, 2020, the sheriff's office announced it had arrested Eastman in connection to Sessions' death. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and an outstanding warrant from the Denver Police Department for assault, according to the sheriff's office.

That same day, the Weld County Sheriff's Office began investigating what it called a suspicious death on a private property around around US 34 and Weld County Road 45 near Kersey. They were following up on a lead into the homicide of Sessions when they found the victim, who was later identified as Frank, 48.

The sheriff's office said she was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder after deliberation, and tampering with a deceased human body, both felonies. A spokesperson with Weld County District Attorney’s Office said initially, investigators thought she may have been involved in Sessions's death, however during a follow-up investigation after her death, authorities said "it was clear she did not help kill Scott."

"Perhaps because of the domestic violence and control that Mr. Eastman had over her, he may have forced her to dispose of the body, but we will never be 100% sure," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, a jury found Eastman guilty of the two deaths.

During his sentencing on Thursday, the courtroom heard from family and friends of Frank and Sessions.

Scott Sessions’s father, Stanley Sessions, said Eastman started a chain reaction "that I’m sure he doesn’t know anything about."

“What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family," he said.

He said he has worked to forgive Eastman because he “doesn’t want to carry his burden” for his heinous and vicious acts.

"I hope and pray that you take advantage of the services in the prison system, and that you will find God in your life, and that you’ll find a way to become a better person," he said. "You still have a chance, but that’s not up to us.”

Frank's son, Alexander McLaughlin, said his mother was not just a mom — she was his best friend.

"The memories we had together I will cherish forever," he said. "I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day.”

McLaughlin said he no longer hates Eastman, but prays he will one day realize the impact of his actions.