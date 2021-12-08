Greeley man faces 37 counts after allegedly setting fires near homes, assaulting nurse

GREELEY, Colo. — A man is in custody after he allegedly set at least seven fires near homes in Greeley, according to police.

On Monday at 10:35 a.m., the Greeley Fire Department responded to a report of a trash can fire along the 2400 block of 25th Avenue. While firefighters were traveling to the scene, they learned that multiple other fires were burning in the area, and they called the Greeley Police Department for assistance, police said.

When both departments arrived at the fire, police began a large-scale arson investigation as firefighters worked to control the fires.

Police spoke with several witnesses and, after reviewing security footage, identified a suspect, who was found a short time later, police said. He was identified as Barry Bledsoe, 37. He was arrested and transported to a hospital after he said he had a medical issue. Bledsoe allegedly assaulted a nurse who was trying to help him, police said.

During the investigation, authorities said they determined Bledsoe had ignited at least seven fires. Many of them were next to occupied homes. He then allegedly turned off the power to a 24-unit apartment building.

Nobody was injured and because the fires were extinguished quickly, there was no major damage. In total, police said the fires caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

When Bledsoe was cleared from the hospital, he was transported to the Weld County Jail.

He faces the following charges:



Three counts of first-degree arson

Five counts of second-degree arson

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree assault on medical personnel

Attempted second-degree arson

Fourth-degree arson

Criminal mischief

24 counts of first-degree criminal tampering

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.