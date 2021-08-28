Greeley-Evans District 6 to require masks for Pre-K through 8th grade

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Masks will now be required for Pre-K through 8th grade students, staff and visitors while indoors at all non-charter Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools beginning Monday.

The board of education passed the motion in a special session Friday.

“Our Board of Education feels a strong responsibility to protect the students who attend District 6 schools. The love for our students and the recognition that we have to do whatever we can to keep them safe and learning during this pandemic has driven this decision. My greatest hope is that this decision will not become another distraction to our student’s learning and that our families will help make this transition as smooth as possible for students. This decision was made with the best of intentions, to help protect the safety and health of our students and staff, and to allow us to continue our primary mission: To educate the students of Greeley-Evans School District 6,” board President Michael Matthews said in a statement.

Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, for District 6 high school students and adults who are not fully vaccinated.

Families can seek a medical exemption from wearing a mask.

Deirdre Pilch, the superintendent, said in a media release the hope for the mandate is that it will significantly reduce the number of students being quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, as well as keep students in-person learning as much as possible.

