Great American Beer Festival returns in Denver, tickets available today

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival will return in-person this October to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-8. Tickets for the general public are available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the first time the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is back in-person after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival officials said this marks the 40th anniversary of GABF. This year's event is expected to attract about 40,000 people.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 13, 8am

GABF will feature the craft beer and food pairing event PAIRED again this year as well. In total, 25 chefs will pair with 25 breweries to create a menu for attendees to enjoy.

For this first time, tickets for PAIRED will be available with and without admission to the GABF general session, festival officials said.

The GABF is hosted by the Brewers Association. Click here to learn more about the festival.

Tickets for anybody 21 years old and up are available at AXS.com or the AXS mobile app.