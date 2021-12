DENVER — Crews were working to contain a grass fire that prompted officials to issue evacuation orders to a few homes in Larimer County Sunday.

Less than 10 homes were evacuated after a grass fire erupted near West County Road 78 and North County Road 17.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Its size is not known.

Crews were working to extinguish hot spots in the area as responders ensured everyone was accounted for.

No injuries were reported.