Grand Junction woman arrested in connection to 2016 missing person case

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand Junction woman was arrested earlier this month in connection to a 2016 missing person case, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Cynthia Elaine Wilkinson, 57, of Grand Junction, was arrested in Highlands Ranch on March 4 on a warrant for one county of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder and one count of theft. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail and then transferred to the Larimer County Jail on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

Her arrest stemmed from a 2016 missing person case, the sheriff's office said, however it did not name the missing individual.

Both the sheriff's office's investigations unit and Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office have been working together on this case.

"There is still much to do in this important and sensitive investigation," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it is not releasing Wilkinson's booking photo due to "investigative reasons."

More information will be released once the sheriff's office believes it will not jeopardize the case.