Gov. Polis signs bill that honors Boulder King Soopers shooting victim

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that honors one of the victims in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

Polis signed the bill — named the Teri Leiker Act in honor of the 51-year-old killed in the March 22 shooting — in Boulder Sunday. Leiker’s family was present during the ceremony.

The Teri Leiker Act makes an appropriation to create a Special Olympics license plate. Leiker was active in Special Olympics. She was working at the time of the shooting that left nine others dead and had been an employee with King Soopers for more than 30 years.

KMGH Teri Leiker

Anyone who makes a donation to a designated nonprofit organization would qualify to get the Special Olympics plate.

To qualify, the designated nonprofit organization must:

Be headquartered in Colorado;

Have existed for at least 40 years;

Provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities;

Collaborate with schools throughout Colorado to bring students together through shared activities that include sports, leadership opportunities, and health education and fitness; and

Ensure that the donation is spent in Colorado to support athletes with intellectual disabilities.

In addition to the normal fees for a license plate, a person must pay two additional one-time fees for the issuance of the plate. One of the fees is credited to the highway users tax fund, and the other fee is credited to the licensing services cash fund.

