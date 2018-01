DENVER - Flags across Colorado will be flying at half-staff Thursday to honor Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty.

Gumm, 32, was shot and killed while responding to a call in Thornton Wednesday night. One suspect was in custody and a manhunt was underway for two additional suspects Thursday morning.

Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags on all public buildings be lowered beginning on Thursday morning and lasting until sunset on the day of deputy Gumm's funeral.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has set up an account to raise money for Gumm's family.