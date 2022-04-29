Watch
Gov. Jared Polis declares Parkinson's Awareness Day at Colorado Capitol

Nonprofits working to get Colorado to join national registry
Did you know the total for people with Parkinson's disease in Colorado has not been updated since 2017?
Parkinson's Awareness Day
Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 28, 2022
DENVER - Did you know the total for people with Parkinson's disease in Colorado has not been updated since 2017?

That's according to representatives from Parkinson Association of the Rockies and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, who were at the Colorado State Capitol today to push for a new bill.

In the above video, you can hear about their mission to convince lawmakers to have Colorado join a new, federally-funded registry for people with Parkinson's disease. So far, Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Arapahoe, has voiced his support.

For more information, you can head here.

