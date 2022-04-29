Gov. Jared Polis declares Parkinson's Awareness Day at Colorado Capitol

DENVER - Did you know the total for people with Parkinson's disease in Colorado has not been updated since 2017?

That's according to representatives from Parkinson Association of the Rockies and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, who were at the Colorado State Capitol today to push for a new bill.

In the above video, you can hear about their mission to convince lawmakers to have Colorado join a new, federally-funded registry for people with Parkinson's disease. So far, Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Arapahoe, has voiced his support.

